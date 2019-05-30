Police appeal after thieves break into ship in north-east harbour and steal medication

Police appealing for information after medication was stolen from a ship in a north-east harbour.

The fishing vessel was broken into at Balaclava Quay, Fraserburgh Harbour, in the early hours of yesterday.

PC Grant Ogston said: “This is a unique type of crime and we are looking for any witnesses to come forward who saw anyone acting suspiciously around the harbour in the early hours.

“The medication that has been stolen is dangerous to those who do not require it or know how to properly administer it. Should anyone be offered medication which they think may have been stolen, then I urge them to contact police as soon as possible.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Police on 101, quoting incident 679 of the 29th of May. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”