Police appeal after thefts in Aberdeen community

Officers in Aberdeen are appealing after a series of thefts in an Aberdeen community.

The incidents happened in the Abbotswell Drive area of Kincorth at around 8pm on July 13.

Officers have been handing out notes to residents in nearby streets asking them to come forward if they have any information regarding the thefts.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the theft is asked to contact PC Albin of Nigg Community Policing Team via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a theft from a garden on Abbottswell Drive, Aberdeen, around 8.35pm on Monday, 13 July, 2020.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”