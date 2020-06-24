Police appeal after teenagers make ‘abusive remarks’ towards resident at north-east park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of teenagers made ‘abusive remarks’ towards a member of the public in a north-east park.

The incident, which police said involved a small group of youths aged between 14-16, happened at the skatepark in Pitmedden Park at around 6.15pm yesterday.

Constable Chris MacKinnon, of the Ellon Community Policing Team, said: “Around 6:15pm last night a small group of youths aged 14-16 years old were within the skate park at Pitmedden Park.

“From the group, abusive remarks were directed to a local resident.

“Behaviour of this kind is not common within the community and I urge anyone who was in the area at the time or witnessed the incident to call Police on 101, reference 2886 of 23 June refers.”

Alternatively you can report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.