Police appeal after teen girl approached by man in car in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was approached by a man in a car in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Mid Stocket Road close to Raeden Park Road at around 11.20am on Saturday.

The girl was approached by a small black car and a male occupant tried to engage her in conversation before driving off.

No physical contact was made.

Police said the male is described as black and aged around 20-30, while the vehicle was small, black and may have had tinted windows.

Detective Sergeant Craig Currie said: “I would like to reassure the community that our officers are doing everything they can to identify the person involved. We do not yet know what this man’s intentions were, however his conduct was of sufficient concern to contact police.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have seen this car and the occupant, or any motorists who may have being driving in the area and may have captured the incident on dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1667 of Saturday 16 May.