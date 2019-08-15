Police appeal after suspicious fire in north-east

Police have launched an appeal for information after a suspicious fire at a north-east property.

Emergencency services were called to Uphill Lane in Peterhead on Tuesday at 2pm.

Following a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Motorists who may have passed the street have been urged to contact police.

DC Kate Coyle, who is leading the investigation, said: “Thankfully no one was injured however reckless behaviour like this has the potential to result in fatal consequences.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led up to this incident and I appeal to anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

“In particular I appeal to any motorists who may have been passing Uphill Lane around the time of the fire which was discovered between 2.30pm and 3.00pm.

“At the moment there are roads near-by which are closed, meaning there has been an increased volume of traffic at Uphill Lane recently.

“Please contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 2084 of August 13.”