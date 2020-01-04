Police appeal after suspected road rage incident in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information following reports of a man shouting abuse from a van near Aberdeen University.

The incident happened on College Bounds at around 10:05am on December 13.

Constable Louis Jullien from Kittybrewster Police Station said: “The driver of the unidentified van reportedly shouted a deeply offensive phrase, during what is believed to be a road rage incident.

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses so that the person responsible can be traced and held accountable.

“We would also like the person who was targeted by the abuse to get in touch to discuss the incident.

“You can contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1008 of December 13.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers to make an anonymous report on 0800 555 111.”