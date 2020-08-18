Police appeal after spate of thefts from Aberdeen premises

Police are appealing for information after a spate of thefts and attempted break-ins in Aberdeen.

The incidents all took place in the Cove area between July 30 and August 15.

During the early hours of Thursday July 30, the Coral Bookmakers on Loirston Avenue was broken into and items were stolen.

There is no description of the people responsible, however the stolen property was found near the premises.

About 2.45pm on Friday July 31, attempts were made to enter the Co-op store on Loirston Avenue.

However, the two suspects were unsuccessful.

Police are looking for two people in connection with this incident.

The first is male, approximately five foot eight inches to six foot in height, of slim build and wearing a grey tracksuit.

The second is also male, shorter than the first man, of medium build and was wearing a dark coloured jacket, trousers and trainers.

About 2am last Saturday, the Sainsbury’s store on Charleston Road North was broken into and a quantity of alcohol was stolen.

A man is suspected to be responsible and is described as approximately five foot eight inches to six foot in height, of slim to medium build and was wearing a blue two-tone jacket, blue coloured jeans and dark coloured trainers.

Detective Sergeant McKay, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Although these crimes are uncommon in the Cove area, we are keeping an open mind at this time as to whether or not the crimes are connected.

“At this stage, I am appealing for anyone who may have information as to who may be responsible or who may have private CCTV, dashcam footage or doorbell camera footage in the areas around the three premises to contact police.

“As part of ongoing enquiries the residents of Cove will likely see an increase in police officers, both uniformed and plain clothes in the coming days and weeks.

“We will also be increasing vehicle and foot patrols during the hours of darkness, particularly in and around the areas affected.

“Please be reassured that these patrols are to deter further crimes being committed.”

Anyone with information relating to any of the crimes should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0618 of 15 August, 2020.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously using independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 55511.