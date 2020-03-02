Police appeal after series of high-value housebreakings in north-east

An appeal for information has been launched after a string of high-value housebreakings in the north-east.

The appeal comes after reports of housebreakings in a number of towns including Kemnay, Portlethen and Laurencekirk.

Many items of sentimental value to the owners have been reported stolen.

The first of four break-ins took place on Stuart Crescent, Kemnay between 7.30pm and 8.10pm on Friday February 28. (Incident number 3557 of February 28.)

On the same day, another incident at Lethenview House in Hillside near Portlethen was reported.The housebreaking is believed to have happened between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday February 28. (Incident number 2207 of February 29.)

A second incident in Kemnay was also reported. A property on The Glebe was broken into between 3pm Friday February 28 and 1pm on Sunday March 1. (Incident number 2051 of March 1.)

Following this, a housebreaking occurred on Garvocklea Gardens in Laurencekirk between noon and 7.40pm on Saturday February 29. (Incident number 3509 of February 29.)

Detective Sergeant William Murdoch, of Aberdeen CID, said: “These are high-value break-ins where expensive items of treasured sentimental value have been stolen.

“Crimes of this nature are heart breaking for the homeowners, their home has been sullied and cherished items stolen. I urge anyone who knows anything about these crimes to call police immediately on 101.

“For local residents living in the areas affected, cast your memory back to the times these incidents have occurred.

“Please inform us if you have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, every piece of information will be scrutinised as it may be important to our investigations.

“Please call police on 101, quoting the above reference numbers. Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”