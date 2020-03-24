Police appeal after robbery at Aberdeen newsagent

Police have launched an appeal following a robbery at an Aberdeen newsagent.

The incident at McColl’s newsagent on Gardner Drive, Kincorth, happened at about 10pm last night.

Police have not revealed what was stolen.

The suspect is described as white, in his late teens or early twenties and was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and blue jeans with a scarf covering his face.

He is also said to have spoken with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Jill Anderson, North East CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

“If you have any information about the robbery, then please contact North East CID at Queen Street Police Station, Aberdeen, via 101, quoting reference number 3211 of 23 March 2020.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”