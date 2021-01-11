Police appeal after power tools stolen from Macduff boat

Police are appealing for information after power tools were stolen from a boat in Macduff.

The theft is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday at the harbour.

Police are now seeking information.

Constable Gavin Duff said: ‘I would urge anyone who was in the area and may have saw anything suspicious or if you have any information relating to the theft to come forward.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.