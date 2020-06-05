Police appeal after north-east man dies following crash

Police are appealing for information after a north-east man died following a crash in Orkney.

Gerard Kerins died following at an incident at Crowness Crescent in Hatson Industrial Estate in Kirkwall on Saturday.

He was found seriously injured at around 4pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Kerins lived in Aberdeenshire and was in Orkney in the course of his employment.

The 35-year-old had been riding a black KTM motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit based at Dingwall, said: “We are continuing to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this tragic incident.

“We have been working to establish Mr Kerins’ movements prior to him being found at 4pm.

“As part of this, I would again urge anyone who may have seen him or the black KTM motorcycle he was riding at any time between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday May 30, to get in touch.

“If you have dashcam footage or private CCTV of the area from last Saturday, I would ask you to please review this and pass on anything which may be of use.

“Our thoughts very much remain with Mr Kerins’ family and friends while we carry out this work.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101.