Police appeal after north-east allotment raid

Thieves raided a north-east community allotment, sparking a police appeal.

Helpers at Brechin Community Allotment said thieves cut off locks at two sheds and stole a Mantis Garden Tiler worth £395 and two benches.

“The tiler was purchased with a donation received from the Brechin Civic Trust,” said a group spokesman.

He added: “The benches were hand-made by Forbes Crighton.

“Several other items were stolen including netting and bags of compost.

“This is very sad for the Brechin Community Allotment gang.”

The incident happened on April 5, but details have only now emerged as aspects of the police investigation had to remain confidential.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 citing reference 1509 of April 5.”