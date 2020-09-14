Police appeal after motorist damages wall in north-east town

Police are searching for a motorist who crashed into a wall in a north-east town before driving off.

The silver Peugeot involved in the incident was spotted leaving the Lidl supermarket in Elgin before the incident.

The vehicle crossed Station Road, mounted the pavement and crashed into a garden wall of the house opposite the store, causing substantial damage to the car and a wall.

It happened at around 4.20pm on September 4.

Officers said the driver is described as being female, aged between 60 and 70 and was wearing a white cardigan with pink flowers, an elderly female passenger in the back of the car was wearing a blue top.

PC Vass, of Elgin CPT, said: “I appeal to the driver of the vehicle and anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch as soon as possible. Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Police on 101 or the Police Scotland website. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”