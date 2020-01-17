Police appeal after men seriously injured in Aberdeen attacks

Police are appealing for information after men were seriously hurt in two Aberdeen attacks.

The two attacks left men in hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

The first incident occurred on Monday January 6 at around 10pm on North Balnagask Road in Torry.

A 25-year-old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, after an attack on the street involving number of others.

The second disturbance, which is not linked, happened at around 9.30pm on Thursday January 9 at a property on Jute Street.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Inspector Jackie Knight of Aberdeen CID said: “Our investigations into both these incidents are ongoing and I am again urging anyone with information relating to either to come forward.

“Extensive inquiries have been carried out at both locations, including door to door work and examining CCTV. I would like to thank both communities for their understanding and patience while we have carried out this work.

“Incidents such as these are uncommon in Aberdeen and I would reassure people that every effort is being put into identifying those responsible.

“I must stress that we are not linking these two incidents but would be keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist either of our investigations.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 3540 of 6 January for North Balnagask Road or 3648 of 9 January for Jute Street when contacting Police Scotland.