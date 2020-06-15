Police appeal after mechanical saw used to break into north-east castle

Police are appealing for information after a north-east castle was broken into with a mechanical saw.

The main door of Dunnottar Castle, which was manufactured in the 1920s, was breached between 4pm on Wednesday and 9am today.

Entrance was gained to the grounds and afterwards an attempt was made to enter a further locked building.

It is the second time someone has tried to break into the castle in the last couple of months, with the door damaged in April.

Police were alerted by a jogger who reported damage to the door whilst passing the Castle this morning.

PC Graeme Robertson, of the Stonehaven Community Policing Team, said: “Currently we are trying to narrow the time frame as to when this took place.

“I would appeal to all joggers, metal detectors and other members of the public to report anything they may have seen, no matter how seemingly insignificant.

“This is damage to a property of historic importance, not only to the residents of Stonehaven, that it overlooks, but to Scotland”.

Police would urge anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 0853 of 15/6/20 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s absolutely appalling that Dunnottar Castle has been targeted for a second time in as many months.

“The damage which has been sustained to such a historic and iconic landmark in the north-east is despicable.

“It’s more important than ever that we protect our beauty spots during such a difficult time.

“I would encourage anyone to get in contact with the police if they have any information which could help officers with their investigation.”