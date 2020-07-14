Police appeal after man indecently exposes himself to woman in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in an Aberdeen community.

At about 7.50am on Sunday a woman in her 60s was walking her dog along Northfield’s Provost Rust Drive towards Byron Crescent when she saw a man exposing himself as he walked past her.

The male suspect is described as being between 25-35 years of age with a local accent.

He is five foot seven inches tall, of medium build with brown brushed forward hair and distinctive fair skin with freckles across his arms and face.

The man was wearing a dark and white coloured vertical stripped top, dark blue jeans and white high-top trainers and was last seen walking along Bonnyview Drive.

Sergeant Mark Cobban, of Aberdeen Bucksburn Police Station, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or saw a man fitting the description either before or shortly after it took place, to contact us.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1328 of 12 July.”