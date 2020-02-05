Police appeal after man in car approaches boy, 12, in Aberdeen

Officers are looking to speak to a man who approached a young boy in an Aberdeen community.

A man in a black car approached the 12-year-old as he was walking along Station Road West in Peterculter at around 3.30pm yesterday.

The man did not leave the car, however officers are looking to speak to him to establish what happened.

The driver is white, around 30 years old with distinctive long purple hair with blue streaks.

He was wearing a jacket that had a light-blue coloured hood and black cuffs, he was also wearing sunglasses.

Sergeant Kevin Souter of the Nigg Local Policing Team said: “We have been carrying out inquries in the local area and checking CCTV footage to gather more information on this report.

“I would ask anyone who recognises this man’s description, or anyone who was in the area at the time, who can assist our enquiry to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 2367 of Tuesday, 4 February, 2020.”