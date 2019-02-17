Police appeal after man hit by vehicle in ‘deliberate’ hit-and-run in Aberdeen

Police have launched an appeal after a man was knocked down in a “deliberate” hit-and-run in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to Sandilands Drive yesterday shortly before 7pm after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The road was closed off for several hours while an investigation took place.

Police have urged anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch.

Officers are looking to trace a pick-up truck believed to be involved in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Sandilands Drive at 6.55pm yesterday.

“There were reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the area.

“It appears there was a deliberate attempt to collide with the pedestrian.

“The male had a minor leg injury and we closed the road so a full investigation could be carried out.”

The spokesman added: “We are still trying to trace the pick-up involved.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed anything or may be able to help with our inquiries to get in touch with us on 101.”