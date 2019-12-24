Police appeal after man hit by vehicle in Aberdeen supermarket car park

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Aberdeen.

The incident happened around 10.40am today in the Asda Garthdee car park on Garthdee Road, Aberdeen.

The 60-year-old man was struck by a dark-coloured car which then left the scene.

He sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Constable Ainsley Walker, of Nigg Police Station, said: “Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured and we are now working to identify the vehicle involved.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen a dark-coloured car being driven out of the car park around the time of the incident to contact us.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1603 of December 17, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”