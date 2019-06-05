Police appeal after man assaulted in north-east town

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in a north-east town.

The incident occurred at around 3.50pm on Monday on West Church Street, Buckie, near the junction with North Pringle Street.

The 32-year-old male victim was not seriously injured.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Haywood said: “Due to the time of day the area would have been busy with people going about the town.

“If anyone remembers seeing or hearing anything regarding this incident I would ask that they contact officers.

“It is understood that the occupants of a white people carrier style car may have information that could help with inquiries.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2671 of 3 June.”

