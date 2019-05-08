Police appeal after man accused of shouting anti-Catholic comments on Aberdeen-bound train

A football fan has been accused of shouting offensive comments on an Aberdeen-bound train, sparking a police appeal.

British Transport Police said it is investigating a report of a hate crime on board a train from Dundee to Aberdeen and have asked the public for help.

The incident happened between 8pm and 8.15pm on Saturday April 6.

Aberdeen beat Dundee 2-0 in Dundee earlier that day.

“A man – who identified as being part of a group of Aberdeen Football Club supporters on board the service – is reported to have shouted indiscriminate anti-Catholic comments,” said a British Transport Police spokesman.

He added: “The man is described as white, 6ft, and wearing dark trousers, a light coloured top and a dark jacket.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows the identity of the suspect.

“Please contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 236 of April 10.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”