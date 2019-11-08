Police appeal after man, 57, assaulted in north-east town

Police have appealed for information after a 57-year-old man was assaulted in the north-east.

Officers are investigating the minor assault which happened on Evan Street in Stonehaven at 5am on Wednesday.

A 57-year-old man was kicked in the body.

The suspect is described as being a white man, between 40 and 50 years of age, wearing a white t-shirt and light coloured jeans, of medium build and about 6ft in height.

He was driving a silver car, potentially a Ford Mondeo.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time in question and saw this incident or has information to please get in touch as soon as possible while our inquiries progress.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 0486 of the 6 November or alternatively call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”