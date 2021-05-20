Police appeal after Land Rover stolen from an Aberdeenshire farm

Police are appealing for information after a Land Rover Freelander was stolen from a north-east farm.

The silver vehicle, which has registration SY13 LRZ, was reported stolen from a farm north of Oldmeldrum.

It is understood that the theft took place some time between 9.30pm on May 17 and 6.30am on May 18 and that it was then taken along the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road.

Detective Constable Michael Stone said: “We believe that the stolen car may have been taken on the A947 towards Aberdeen and I would ask anyone who was driving on that road around the time of the incident or anyone in the area with dashcam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information on the theft of this car should call 101, quoting incident 0448 of 18 May. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”