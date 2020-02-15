Police appeal after jewellery stolen from north-east home

Thieves broke into a north-east property and stole jewellery, prompting a police probe.

Police said criminals gained entry to the address on Hamilton Drive, Elgin, and stole a number of personal items as well as jewellery worth at least £1,000.

It happened at some point between 8.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information on the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, from Aberdeen CID, said: “This incident took place during the daytime, on a residential street, therefore it is highly likely someone has seen the person or people responsible in the area at the time.

“I would therefore like to appeal for any witnesses to come forward, whether you have seen the crime or simply people acting suspicious nearby.

“I am also appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV to come forward and contact police.

“This includes doorbell cameras and vehicle dashcams.

“As we continue to carry out a number of inquiries in relation to this crime, residents may notice an increased police presence in the area, as we carry out additional patrols.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1919 of February 13.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.