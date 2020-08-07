Police appeal after fire destroys north-east shed used by Aberdeen Scouts

Police are appealing for information following a fire which destroyed a north-east shed used by the Scouts.

The incident took place within the Aberdeen Scouts Association campsite at Templars Park in Maryculter.

It happened between 3pm and 7pm on Tuesday.

PC Melissa Duthie, Stonehaven Community Policing Team, said: “Incidents of this nature are extremely dangerous and can quickly escalate causing major damage to surrounding land and properties.

“I would ask anyone who may have heard or seen any suspicious activity to please contact 101, quoting reference 3163 of 04/07.

“Alternatively, details can be sent via the Police Scotland website or provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”