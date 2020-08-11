Police appeal after electrical tools taken from north-east business following break in

Police are appealing for information after a number of electrical tools were stolen from a north-east business.

The incident happened between August 7 at around 6.30am and August 8 at around 12.30pm in the area of Kiplaw, Hatton area of Peterhead.

The business premises was broken into and a number of high value electrical tools were stolen.

PC Mowatt, from the Mintlaw Police Station, said: “I would ask anyone with any information about this theft, particularly anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage within the area of Kiplaw, to contact police as it may assist with the investigation.

“All business and home owners should continue to be vigilant and ensure they review their properties security on a regular basis.

“Acquisitive crime is a high priority and we will exhaust all lines of enquiries available to us.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact police on 101 or the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using reference CF0179660820.