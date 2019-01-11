Police appeal after electric bike and TV stolen from north-east homes

An electric bike and a TV have been stolen in two break-ins at homes in a north-east town.

The incidents, in the Farburn Drive area of Stonehaven, happened at some point last night, possibly at around 1.30am.

A black and green electric bike was taken from one of the homes, and a television from the other.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “Understandably the residents have been upset by these incidents.

“We are appealing to anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us on 101 using reference number CF0007550119.

“Farburn Drive is a residential area and I would ask that anyone who has noticed anything unusual in the early hours of today or in the previous days gets in touch with us. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”