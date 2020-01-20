Show Links
Police appeal after donations stolen from Aberdeen food bank

by Lauren Jack
20/01/2020, 3:21 pm Updated: 20/01/2020, 3:23 pm
Police are appealing for information following a housebreaking at an Aberdeen charity base.

The Instant Neighbour premises on St Machar Drive was broken into between 5.20am and 6.20am on Saturday.

The charity run a food bank among other services, and a large amount of donated food was stolen.

A window at the property was also broken.

Constable Naomi Henderson, of Tillydrone Police Station, said: “This is a despicable crime against a local charity and we urge anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0966 of 18th January or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

