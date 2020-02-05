Police appeal after dog found near Aberdeen school

Police have launched an appeal for a dog owner to come forward after a pet was found near an Aberdeen school.

The animal was found near St Machar Academy at around 7pm this evening.

It has been microchipped but police have so far had no luck in reuniting it with its family.

Officers have taken it to Queen Street police office until the owner can be traced.

In a statement, police said: “This wee beauty is currently spending the evening in police custody at Queen Street police office after being found behind St Machar Academy.

“Anyone with any info can call 101 and ask for the public office at Queen Street.”