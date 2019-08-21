Police appeal after ‘distressed’ woman and child seen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information about a woman and child spotted in distress on an Aberdeen street.

They were reported to officers at around 4pm yesterday after a member of the public became concerned.

The pair were last seen on Tedder Road in Tillydrone and police are asking members of the public to help identify them to ensure they are safe.

The woman is described as being between 17 and 19 years old, of slim build with long blonde hair tied back in a ponytail. She was wearing black-rimmed glasses and was pushing a black pushchair.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 2464 of August 20.