Police appeal after defibrillator damaged in north-east village

Police are appealing for information after a defibrillator was vandalised in a north-east village.

The life-saving device on Main Street, Aberchirder, was targeted between 8-9pm on Saturday.

A glass case surrounding the defibrillator was smashed and the machine was left exposed to rain, causing further damage.

PC Lauren Chapman, the officer leading the investigsation, said the device was left “unusable” as a result.

She said: “If the defibrillator unit had been required to help someone and give life-saving assistance it would have been unusable and this makes such an act all the more reckless and unacceptable to the whole community.”