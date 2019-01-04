Police appeal after crane damaged in fire at Aberdeen harbour construction site

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crane was set on fire in a spate of vandalism the site of Aberdeen’s harbour expansion.

As reported earlier this week, emergency services were called to the site of the Aberdeen Harbour Extension Project on Greyhope Road on Boxing Day after reports of a crane on fire.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene to deal with the blaze.

It also found several vehicles on the site were damaged, along with electrical equipment and fencing.

The group behind the project have since beefed up security, but told the Evening Express the attacks would not disrupt their schedule, with completion still expected next year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Sergeant Graeme Skene said: “We are following several lines of inquiry in relation to these incidents.

“However I would also appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number CF0318061218, or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“These are mindless crimes and won’t be tolerated.

“Extensive enquiries are being carried out to identify the person – or people – responsible.”

The £350 million development is intended to allow major cruise liners to dock in the Granite City, with plans to take passengers from Aberdeen to major tourist destinations as far away as St Petersburg in Russia.