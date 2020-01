Police are looking to speak to a man seen with a scarf over his face after three cameras were taken from flats in Aberdeen.

Three cameras were stolen from Apple Apartments in Devanha Gardens at around 8.45pm on Thursday night.

Officers are keen to trace a man who was wearing a dark jacket with blue on the front, a scarf over his face and riding a pedal bike with yellow markings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 citing reference 3757 of January 3.