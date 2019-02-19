Police appeal after cars vandalised on north-east street

North-east police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were targeted by vandals.

The cars, a Vauxhall Mokka and a Vauxhall Corsa, were damaged on or around last Tuesday.

Both vehicles, which were parked in Beaconsfield Terrace in Turriff, sustained several scratches to the bodywork, with repairs estimated to be in the low four figures.

Investigating officer PC Alison Davis said: “Vandalism causes great inconvenience and expense to victims and will not be tolerated.

“If anyone recalls seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the Beaconsfield Terrace area I would ask that they get in touch with police.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2640 of 13 February.”