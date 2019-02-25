Monday, February 25th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Police appeal after cars vandalised in north-east town

by Craig Paton
25/02/2019, 9:49 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A police probe has been launched after cars in a north-east town were vandalised.

At least three vehicles sustained damage between 5am and 5.30am on Thursday in the Clerkhill area of Peterhead.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after wing mirrors were removed from the cars.

PC Heather Milne said: “This damage caused is both upsetting for the owners as well as costly.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area around the time and may have witnessed anything unusual or suspicious to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0043550219.”

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel