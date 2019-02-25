Police appeal after cars vandalised in north-east town

A police probe has been launched after cars in a north-east town were vandalised.

At least three vehicles sustained damage between 5am and 5.30am on Thursday in the Clerkhill area of Peterhead.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after wing mirrors were removed from the cars.

PC Heather Milne said: “This damage caused is both upsetting for the owners as well as costly.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area around the time and may have witnessed anything unusual or suspicious to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0043550219.”