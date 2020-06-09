Police appeal after caravan destroyed by fire in north-east town

Police are appealing for information after a caravan was destroyed by fire in a north-east town.

The caravan was found on fire on Balquholly Access Road in Uppermill, Turriff in the early hours of Monday morning.

Now officers are keen to track down the owner of the caravan and find out information about it.

Sergeant Colin Houston said: “The caravan is a small four berth and cream and brown in colour. It was completely destroyed.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact us and we are also keen for the public to help us identify the owner of the caravan and how long it has been sited at this location”.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2081 of 8 June.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.