Police appeal after car stolen in Aberdeen

Police officers are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Aberdeen.

The white Mercedes C250, which has a private registration plate, was taken from the Cove area of the city at some point between yesterday and this morning.

Police Scotland have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them on 101, quoting the reference number CF0009370119.

Sergeant John McOuat from the Nigg Community Policing Team said: “In light of the overnight crime can I take this opportunity to remind everyone to ensure they keep their properties secured at all times, their vehicles locked when unattended and valuables out of sight to help us prevent opportunistic thieves.

“Can I ask that if you do see anyone in the area acting suspiciously, taking an interest in houses or vehicles please contact police on 101.”