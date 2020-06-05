Police appeal after car stolen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from a property in Aberdeen.

A black Toyota Yaris was taken from an address in the Westfield Terrace area of Aberdeen between 9.30pm on Wednesday and 4.50pm yesterday.

The car’s registration number is GU68 JUO.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the car between the times it was taken and if they know where it is now.

Detective Constable Tom Cameron, of Aberdeen CID Proactive, said: “I am appealing to anyone who would have been in the Westfield Terrace area between the times that the crime has been committed and would encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“I am also appealing for anyone who has seen the stolen car or knows its current whereabouts to get in touch with police urgently so the vehicle can be returned to its rightful owners.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1719 of 4 June.

Alternatively, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.