Police appeal after car stolen from Aberdeen street

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside a house in Aberdeen.

The black Kia Rio was parked on Hillylands Road and was taken between midnight and 9.30am on Saturday.

Electrical items and clothing valued at £600 were also stolen from a home on the same street.

The car, registration SY60 LVO, was stolen using its own key.

Constable Jack Greening of Aberdeen CID said: “I am appealing to anyone who knows the current location of the stolen vehicle to contact police immediately.

“I am also appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw any suspicious activity, saw the stolen vehicle or who may have been offered any electrical items for sale and suspects these items to be stolen to get in touch.”

“I would also appeal to anyone with CCTV in the general area or those with dash-cam footage to contact us as the footage may be vital to our enquiry.”

Anyone with information which may assist the enquiry is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1004 of 28/11/2020.