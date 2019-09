Police are appealing for information after a car was broken into in a north-east town.

Property worth a low value was stolen following the break-in on David McLean Drive, Alford, between 10pm last night and 5am this morning.

PC Steve Lafferty said: “It is suspected the perpetrator left the area on foot and may have discarded miscellaneous items in doing so. Any information please contact 101.”

