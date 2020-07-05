Police appeal after boy, 16, assaulted in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the Bucksburn area of the city at about 4.30pm on Friday.

The attack was witnessed by several youths who may have filmed the incident.

Police Constable Ewan Gibbs said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw this assault or has viewed footage circulating on social media. If anyone can help, please get in touch.

“Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2717 of Friday 3 July 2020, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”