Police appeal after a defibrillator was stolen from a north-east ski slope

Police are appealing for information after a defibrillator was stolen from a north-east dry ski slope.

The essential piece of lifesaving equipment was stolen from the slope on Greystone Road, from between 12pm on December 18 and 3pm on January 2.

Police in Alford are now hoping to recover the equipment and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Jordan Scott from Police Scotland said: “This is a vital piece of medical equipment and not having it in place, puts lives within the local community at risk. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via 101.”