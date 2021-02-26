Show Links
Police appeal after 89-year-old Aberdeen man goes missing

by Ben Hendry
26/02/2021, 11:01 pm Updated: 26/02/2021, 11:05 pm
Police have issued an appeal for help in tracking down a missing Aberdeen pensioner.

James Downie, 89, has been reported missing from the Mastrick/Northfield area of the city.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, black trousers and a royal blue three quarters length coat.

Anyone who has any knowledge as to the whereabouts of Mr Downie is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting Incident PS-20210226-3675