Police appeal after 89-year-old Aberdeen man goes missing

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracking down a missing Aberdeen pensioner.
James Downie, 89, has been reported missing from the Mastrick/Northfield area of the city.
He was last seen wearing black shoes, black trousers and a royal blue three quarters length coat.
Anyone who has any knowledge as to the whereabouts of Mr Downie is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting Incident PS-20210226-3675
