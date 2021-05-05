Woman, 78, pushed to ground in attempted robbery near Aberdeen ATM

A pensioner has been left “very shaken” after a man tried to rob her when she took cash out in Aberdeen.

The 78-year-old woman was approached after she withdrew from an ATM on Provost Watt Drive in Kincorth at about 4pm on Monday.

The culprit tried to snatch the money, pushing her to the ground, before fleeing on a white bicycle in the direction of the playing fields.

Police are now keen to talk to anyone in the area who may have been watching the incident or spotted any suspicious behaviour.

Detective Constable Christopher Chapman said: “This was an unprovoked attempt to take money from and elderly woman who was left very shaken by what happened.

“She was pushed to the ground and fortunately she was not injured but this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen this man before or after the incident to get in touch. Or if you know who he is please let us know.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.