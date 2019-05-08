Police appeal after 30 sheep stolen in north-east

Police are appealing for information after 30 sheep were reported stolen in the north-east.

The Scottish Blackface ewes – valued at more than £1,000 – were taken between mid-March and Friday April 12, near the Milton Airfield on the B9103 Lossiemouth to Sheriffston Road.

PC Richard Broadley said: “The theft of such a large number of sheep would have required planning and the use of vehicles to transport the animals away from the area.

“I would urge members of the public who saw anyone or anything suspicious between the dates in question to please get in touch if you think your information could help.

“We take rural crime extremely seriously as part of our day-to-day policing duties in the north-east and I can provide every assurance that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.

“We are lucky to live in a safe region however given this recent incident I would urge people living in rural communities to be extra vigilant and take measures and precautions to protect your property.

“We take every opportunity to share knowledge and information with officers across the force area to minimise and prevent the number of crimes that take place.

“Anyone with information about this particular incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number CF00921910419.”