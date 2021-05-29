Police are appealing for information after a significant quantity of diesel was stolen in Moray .

Around 1,000 litres of red diesel were stolen from the Aultmore area, near Buckie, after a tank within the Forestry Commission area had been broken into .

The theft is believed to have taken place between noon on Saturday, May 22, and 6.30am on Monday, May 24.

Police in Moray have now launched an investigation in hope to retrieve the stolen fuel with inquiries currently ongoing.

Constable Christopher Mackinnon, from Buckie Police Station, said: “Inquiries into this theft are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.

“We are also asking people to be wary if they are offered any red diesel for sale, and to consider where it may have come from.

“If you have any concerns, contact police and the matter can be investigated.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 0536 of May 25.

Alternatively, people who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.