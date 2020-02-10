Police appeal after Aberdeen bin fires

Detectives are appealing for information following a series of bin fires in Aberdeen.

At around 4.45am on Sunday, bin fires were reported in the Raeden Crescent area of Aberdeen.

PC Alicia Davis of the Queen Street Local Policing Team said: “We thoroughly investigate all reports of fire raising.

“There is the potential for these types of incidents to increase in severity and cause significant damage to personal property.

“I urge anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 921 of 9 February.

“Alternatively you can report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”