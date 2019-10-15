Police anxious to trace Aberdeen man missing since Sunday

Police are appealing for help in tracing an Aberdeen man who has been missing since Sunday morning.

William Luff, 67, has been reported missing from the Hardgate area and was last seen at 9.45am on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “He has a distinctive grey beard and may be wearing glasses.

“When last seen he had a blue puffer jacket with red hood and white stripe across the front, grey joggers and black trainers.

“William has previously travelled to the Kent area by public transport.

“He is known to sleep rough within the city centre and may appear anxious due to medical reasons.”

Call 101 with information and quote reference MPR1108591019.