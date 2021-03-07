Police ‘anxious’ following disappearance of north-east man

Concerns are growing for Stephen Anderson who has been missing since Tuesday.

Officers are searching and appealing for assistance to trace the 50-year-old who has been reported missing from Banchory.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9in, with a shaven head and was last seen wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt. It is also believed he may have a blue and white mountain bike in his possession.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, from North East Division, said: “We are concerned for Stephen’s welfare and are anxious to trace him as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen him, or who has any information about his whereabouts to contact us on 101.”