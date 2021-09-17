News / Local Police announce missing Elgin man has been found By Lauren Robertson 17/09/2021, 10:58 am A man who was reported missing from the Elgin area has been found. Mark Toner was reported missing from the Elgin area on Wednesday. Police launched an appeal into his whereabouts as there were growing concerns for his welfare. The 41-year old has since been found safe and well. Police thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal. We can confirm that Mark Toner, who had been reported missing from the Elgin area, has been traced safe and well.We'd like to thank the public for their assistance. Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 17 September 2021 Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe